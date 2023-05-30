Corruption, substandard work mar BJP-ruled States

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 08:40 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim of ‘zero tolerance to corruption’ is turning into a “myth with several incidents of corruption surfacing in BJP-ruled States. His solemn promise to the people “Na khaunga, na khane doona (I am not corrupt, and I shall not allow others to indulge in corruption)”, is proving hollow.

The damages caused to Mahakal Lok corridor, developed on the Mahakaleshwar temple premises in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city on Sunday May 28 due to gusty winds and rain, is the latest example of corruption and substandard work taken up in a BJP-ruled State. Videos of damages caused to idols of deities installed on the Mahakal Lok corridor are going viral with netizens questioning the quality of works taken up by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Experts claim that the idols were damaged as they were of poor quality, which could not resist even 30 km per hour wind speed.

The Mahakal Corridor, built at a cost of Rs 850 crore, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi just seven months ago. However, on Sunday, while Prime Minister Modi was busy inaugurating the new Parliament Building in New Delhi, the Mahakal Lok Corridor suffered heavy damage due to strong winds and rain. The idols of the Saptarishis suffered maximum damage, with some toppling to the ground and others having their hands and heads broken. Companies from Gujarat were involved in the creation of the idols and the construction of the corridor, as per reports.

The Mahakal Corridor project has been mired in controversy since its inception, with allegations of corruption leveled against officials. Shortly after its inauguration, Ujjain’s Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar approached the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta, alleging financial irregularities in the construction. Subsequently, notices were issued to 15 officials, including the Ujjain district collector and two other IAS officers.

Surprisingly, the State government is attempting to deflect blame onto nature rather than addressing the issue of corruption involving officials and contractors. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a routine inquiry and asked the Ujjain Collector and Divisional Commissioner to investigate the incident. The media has downplayed the incident as well.

Selective Outrage: Double Standards in BJP-ruled States

Observers point out that if a similar incident had occurred in a non-BJP State, the Saffron brigade would have labeled the government as anti-Hindu and held demonstrations. Leaders like Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, and the entire union cabinet would have taken to Twitter to criticize the non-BJP State government. The pro-BJP media would have made it a national issue, sparking days of debate. However, since it transpired in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, where the project was inaugurated by PM Modi, there is a deafening silence in the media.

Similar incidents have occurred in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Following heavy rain, a part of the Bundelkhand Expressway in Jalaun district, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, suffered damage. In these cases as well, the respective state governments failed to take significant action against the contractors and only requested repairs to be carried out. Additionally, allegations of corruption and substandard work surround the construction of Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra in Ambala Cantonment, Haryana. Furthermore, an association of state contractors in Karnataka wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining about officials demanding a 40 percent commission for contract allotment. This commission charge reportedly contributed to BJP’s loss of power in the recently held Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Corruption Issues Expose the Real Face of BJP-ruled States

In nearly all the BJP-ruled States, corruption issues are being exposed, unveiling the true nature of the Saffron party.