Couple attacks civic clerk in Navi Mumbai; Faces legal action

By PTI Published Date - 01:51 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Thane: A couple allegedly barged into the Panvel Municipal Corporation premises in Navi Mumbai and threw kerosene on a civic clerk, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday following which a case was registered against accused the man and the woman, who are in their 40s, the official from Panvel Town police station said.

The accused had come at the civic body’s gate in connection with an agitation, he said.

When a security guard prevented them from entering the corporation premises, the couple did not listen and entered the premises riding a motorbike, the official said.

The woman allegedly threw kerosene on a civic clerk present there. The couple also abused the civic staff and the security guard, he said.

Following a complaint by the civic employee, the police registered an FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Bombay Police Act, he said.