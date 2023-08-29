| Maharashtra Cidco Official Held While Taking Bribe Of Rs 5000

Maharashtra: CIDCO official held while `taking bribe of Rs 5,000′

A class I officer with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), a planning agency of the Maharashtra government, was arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe.

By PTI Published Date - 09:57 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Thane: A class I officer with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), a planning agency of the Maharashtra government, was arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe on Tuesday, police said.

The accused was identified as Jagdish Rathod (53), general manager (admin) with additional charge as nodal officer of the Airoli division of CIDCO.

Anil Gerdikar, additional superintendent of police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Thane, said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him at CBD police station in Navi Mumbai.

Rathod had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 for signing the first part deed of an apartment agreement of a man who owned a flat in Airoli area of Navi Mumbai.

After the flat owner approached Thane ACB, it laid a trap and arrested Rathod on Tuesday afternoon while allegedly taking Rs 10,000. The accused had doubled the bribe amount before accepting the money, the official said.