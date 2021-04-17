Couple die as truck hits moped in Sangareddy

The victims were Matcha Sridhar (34) and his wife Deepika, residents of Santhi Nagar in Patancheru

Sangareddy: Two persons were killed when a speeding truck hit their moped on NH-65 near Patancheru in Sangareddy district on Saturday.

The victims were Matcha Sridhar (34) and his wife Deepika, residents of Santhi Nagar in Patancheru. Sridhar, a native of Datta Jogipet in Karimnagar district, was working in Mylon company while his wife Deepika was working with Tech Mahindra as a software engineer. They are survived by a three-year-old son.

The Patancheru Police, who registered a case against the truck driver, said his rash and negligent driving resulted in the mishap.

