Couple murdered by unidentified persons in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:50 AM, Wed - 24 August 22

Medak: In a sensational incident, some unidentified burglars killed a couple at their residence at Paithara village of Kulcharam Mandal at midnight.

The victims were Lakshmaiah (55) and Lakshmamma (51). The couple were attacked with sharp weapons when they were in deep sleep. As the news of the double murder spread all over the Mandal, a huge number of villagers arrived at their residence. After examining the crime scene, the police are suspecting the burglars might have killed for gain.

The bodies were taken to Government Hospital Medak for postmortem. A case has been registered by Kulcharam Police. The investigation is on.