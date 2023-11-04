Court grants time to Delhi Police to reply on NewsClick HR head’s bail plea

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday granted Delhi Police time till November 17 to respond to the bail application of NewsClick Human Resources head Amit Chakravarty in a case lodged under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On police’s request, Special Judge Hardeep Kaur of Patiala House Courts adjourned the matter.

Last week, NewsClick editor-founder Prabir Purkayastha and Chakraborty had moved court seeking release of electronic devices seized by the police and bail, respectively.

On Tuesday, Kaur granted time till November 10 to Delhi Police to file a reply to Purkayastha’s application.

On Thursday, the court sent Purkayastha and Chakravarty to judicial custody till December 1.

The duo’s police custody, which the police had sought on October 25, got over on Thursday.

On October 25, Kaur had sent the duo to police custody after they told the court that they have the right to seek further custody of Purkayastha and Chakravarty, and that they need to confront them with protected witnesses and electronic material recovered.

They were produced before court on expiry of their five-day judicial custody.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) for Police Atul Srivastava had told the court that they have the right to seek further custody and therefore, they are exercising the same. Hence, the court had sent them to police custody till November 2.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty on October 3.

A day after their arrest, Kaur had sent them to seven days’ police custody on October 4. Both then moved the high court challenging their police remand, which was upheld by the high court.

The duo has now taken the matter to the Supreme Court against the dismissal of their petitions challenging police remand, and on October 19, the apex court had issued notices to Delhi Police on the petitions.

The bench comprising Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice P. K. Mishra heard the pleas and issued notices returnable in three weeks.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Purkayastha, had earlier argued before the high court that “all facts are false and not a penny came from China”.

On October 3, in a statement regarding the search, seizure and detentions carried out in connection with the UAPA case registered by the Special Cell, the Delhi Police had said that a total of 37 male suspects were questioned at the office premises, while nine female suspects were questioned at their residences.

The police said that digital devices, documents, etc., were seized or collected for examination. The Special Cell had registered an FIR in connection with the case on August 17 under different sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code against NewsClick.

In August, a ‘New York Times’ investigation had accused NewsClick of being an organisation funded by a network linked with US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, to allegedly promote Chinese propaganda.