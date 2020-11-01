Covid-19: 1416 new cases and 5 fatalities in Telangana

A total of 1,579 persons recovered on Saturday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,20,466 with a recovery rate of 91.84 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 91.50 per cent.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,416 new Covid-19 infections and five fatalities on Saturday, taking the overall toll to 1,341 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,40,048. As on Saturday, there were 18,241 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

Between Friday and Saturday, 41,675 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 887 samples are awaited. So far, a total of 43,23, 666 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2, 40, 048 have tested positive and 2, 20, 466 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 18 from Adilabad, 79 from Bhadradri, 279 from areas under GHMC, 33 from Jagtiyal, 21 from Jangaon, 15 from Bhupalpally, 10 from Gadwal, 24 from Kamareddy, 74 each from Karimnagar and Khammam, nine from Asifabad, 21 from Mahabubnagar, 16 from Mahabubabad, 26 each from Mancherial, 15 from Medak, 112 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 23 each from Mulugu and Nagarkurnool, 82 from Nalgonda, two from Narayanpet, seven from Nirmal, 29 from Nizamabad , 21 from Peddapally, 29 from Siricilla, 132 from Rangareddy, 25 from Sangareddy, 40 from Siddipet, 37 from Suryapet, 16 from Vikarabad, 20 from Wanaparthy, 22 from Warangal Rural, 48 from Warangal Urban and 34 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

