Covid-19: 147 new cases reported in Telangana

Between Monday and Tuesday, 16,486 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 228 samples were awaited

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 147 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality on Tuesday taking the overall toll to 1,593 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,93,737. As on Tuesday, there were 2,819 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 399 persons recovered on Tuesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,89,325 with a recovery rate of 98.5 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 97 per cent.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 16,486 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 228 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 77,28,296 Covid tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,93,737 have tested positive and 2,89,325 persons have recovered.

The cases reported from the districts included five from Adilabad, four from Bhadradri, 32 from areas under GHMC, six from Jagtiyal, four from Jangaon, five from Kamareddy, nine from Karimnagar, three from Khammam, five each from Mahabubnagar, one from Mahabubabad, five from Mancherial, six from Medak, eight from Medchal Malkajgiri, three each from Mulugu and Nagarkurnool, four each from Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Peddapalli, two from Siricilla, 12 from Rangareddy, nine from Sangareddy, two each from Siddipet and Warangal Rural, eight from Warangal Urban and one from Yadadri.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .