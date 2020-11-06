Covid-19: 1,602 new cases and four fatalities in Telangana

A total of 982 persons recovered on Thursday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,26,646 with a recovery rate of 91.65 per cent.

By | Published: 9:46 am

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,602 new Covid-19 infections and four fatalities on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 1366 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,47,284.

As on Thursday, there were 19,272 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 982 persons recovered on Thursday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,26,646 with a recovery rate of 91.65 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 92.3 per cent.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 46,970 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 676 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 45,31,153 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,47,284 have tested positive and 2,26,646 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 17 from Adilabad, 77 from Bhadradri, 295 from areas under GHMC, 39 from Jagtiyal, 17 from Jangaon, 23 from Bhupalpally, 11 from Gadwal, 28 from Kamareddy, 76 from Karimnagar, 79 from Khammam, 13 from Asifabad, 32 from Mahabubnagar, 19 from Mahabubabad, 39 each from Mancherial, 21 from Medak, 137 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 43 from Mulugu, 47 from Nagarkurnool, 79 from Nalgonda, one from Narayanpet, 12 from Nirmal, 33 from Nizamabad , 46 from Peddapally, 27 from Siricilla, 118 from Rangareddy, 40 from Sangareddy, 38 from Siddipet, 45 from Suryapet, 18 from Vikarabad, 24 from Wanaparthy, 26 from Warangal Rural, 49 from Warangal Urban and 33 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .