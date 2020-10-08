Covid-19: 1,896 new cases and 12 fatalities in TS on Wednesday

A total of 2,067 persons have recovered by Wednesday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,79,075 with a recovery rate of 86.65 percent.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,896 new Covid-19 infections and 12 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the overall toll to 1,201 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2, 06,644.

As on Wednesday, there were 26,368 active Covid-19 cases in Telangana State.

A total of 2,067 persons have recovered by Wednesday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,79,075 with a recovery rate of 86.65 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 85.2 per cent.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 50,367 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 1,363 samples are awaited.

So far, a total of 33,96, 839 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,06,644 have tested positive and 1,79,075 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from athe districts include 38 from Adilabad, 82 from Bhadradri, 294 from areas under GHMC, 25 from Jagtiyal, 24 from Jangaon, 15 from Bhupalpally, 28 from Gadwal, 39 from Kamareddy, 97 from Karimnagar, 79 from Khammam, five from Komarambheem Asifabad, 36 from Mahabubnagar, 55 from Mahabubabad, 29 from Mancherial, 25 from Medak, 154 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 29 from Mulugu, 21 from Nagarkurnool, 126 from Nalgonda, 11 from Narayanpet, 18 from Nirmal, 49 from Nizamabad, 33 from Peddapally, 31 from Siricilla, 211 from Rangareddy, 42 from Sangareddy, 100 each from Siddipet, 57 from Suryapet, 22 from Vikarabad, 21 from Wanaparthy, 24 from Warangal Rural, 48 from Warangal Urban and 28 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

