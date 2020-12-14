Covid-19: 384 new infections and three fatalities in Telangana

A total of 631 persons recovered on Sunday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2, 69, 232 with a recovery rate of 96.8 per cent.

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 384 new Covid-19 infections and three fatalities on Sunday taking the overall toll to 1,496 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,78,108.

As on Sunday, there were 7,380 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 28, 980 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 498 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 61,57,683 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,78,108 have tested positive and 2,69,232 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included six from Adilabad, seven from Bhadradri, 101 from areas under GHMC, eight from Jagtiyal, five from Jangaon, nine from Bhupalpally, two from Kamareddy, 16 from Karimnagar, 13 from Khammam, three from Asifabad, five from Mahabubnagar, six from Mahabubabad, nine from Mancherial, five from Medak, 31 from Medchal Malkajgiri, six from Mulugu, eight from Nagarkurnool, seven from Nalgonda, two from Narayanpet, four from Nirmal, eight from Nizamabad, seven from Pedapalli, eight from Siricilla, 36 from Rangareddy, 14 from Sangareddy, seven from Siddipet, eight from Suryapet, nine from Vikarabad, one from Wanaparthy, seven from Warangal Rural, 25 from Warangal Urban, one from Yadadri.

