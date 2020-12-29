COVID-19: 397 new cases, two deaths in Telangana

GHMC accounted for the most number of cases with 92, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy with 37 and 28 respectively

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 397 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.85 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,535.

Actor Ram Charan was among those who tested positive for the virus. He requested people who have been around him in the past couple of days also to get tested.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms & quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger,” he tweeted.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 92, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy with 37 and 28 respectively, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 28. The total number of recoveries stood at 2,77,931.

As many as 5,999 patients are under treatment and42,737 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 67.93 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.82 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.36 per cent, while it was 95.9 per cent in the country.