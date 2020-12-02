Covid-19: 565 new cases and one fatality in Telangana

A total of 925 persons recovered on Tuesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,60,155 with a recovery rate of 96.03 per cent.

By | Published: 2:30 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 565 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality on Tuesday taking the overall toll to 1,462 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,70,883. As on Tuesday, there were 9,266 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 925 persons recovered on Tuesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,60,155 with a recovery rate of 96.03 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 94 per cent.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 51,562 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 616 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 55,51,620 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,70,883 have tested positive and 2,60,155 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included seven from Adilabad, 25 from Bhadradri, 106 from areas under GHMC, 11 from Jagtiyal, eight from Jangaon, seven from Bhupalpally, eight each from Gadwal and Kamareddy, 29 from Karimnagar, 21 from Khammam, six from Asifabad, seven from Mahabubnagar, 12 from Mahabubabad, 18 from Mancherial, 12 from Medak, 42 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 14 from Mulugu, 10 from Nagarkurnool, 31 from Nalgonda, one from Narayanpet, 13 from Nirmal, 11 from Nizamabad, 10 from Pedapalli, 12 from Siricilla, 43 from Rangareddy, 15 from Sangareddy, 17 from Siddipet, 11 from Suryapet, six from Vikarabad, four from Wanaparthy, eight from Warangal Rural, 23 from Warangal Urban and nine from Yadadri.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .