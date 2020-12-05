Covid-19: 596 new cases and three fatalities in Telangana

A total of 921 persons recovered on Friday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,62,751 with a recovery rate of 96.34 per cent.

By | Published: 3:04 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 596 new Covid-19 infections and three fatalities on Friday taking the overall toll to 1,470 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,72,719. As on Friday, there were 8,498 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 921 persons recovered on Friday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,62,751 with a recovery rate of 96.34 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 94.3 per cent.

Between Thursday and Friday, 59,471 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 803 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 57,22,182 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,72,719 have tested positive and 2,62,751 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included nine from Adilabad, 26 from Bhadradri, 102 from areas under GHMC, 18 from Jagtiyal, 12 from Jangaon, nine from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, five from Jogulamba Gadwal, 12 from Kamareddy, 36 from Karimnagar, 17 from Khammam, seven from Asifabad, 13 from Mahabubnagar, 15 from Mahabubabad, 19 from Mancherial, eight from Medak, 47 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 17 from Mulugu, 16 from Nagarkurnool, 24 from Nalgonda, nine from Nirmal, 11 from Nizamabad, nine from Pedapalli, 11 from Rajanna Siricilla, 46 from Rangareddy, 12 each from Sangareddy and Siddipet, 15 from Suryapet, 10 from Vikarabad, 11 from Wanaparthy, nine from Warangal Rural, 19 from Warangal Urban and 10 from Yadadri Bhongir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .