By | Published: 3:40 pm

Hyderabad: In view of Covid-19 pandemic situation, the written examination to be conducted for the post of Assistants on April 25 at AV College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Domalguda, has been postponed until further, according to a press release issued by the Institution of Lokayukta of Telangana.

