COVID-19: Naidu asks Andhra Pradesh govt to make efforts to save lives

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday stressed the need for the Andhra Pradesh government to make “more serious efforts” in order to save the lives of the people from the impending second wave of coronavirus.

Naidu alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was not talking at all on preventive measures and it was more interested in reopening the schools, theatres and liquor shops regardless of the threat of infections.

Making his opening remarks at the ‘APfightscorona’ online forum with COVID-19 warriors and those affected financially, the TDP chief said that the government should give equal emphasis to the fight against the deadly virus along with the economic revival measures.

Chandrababu Naidu said that a more focused, cluster-based approach would be necessary to effectively prevent the disastrous impact of the 2nd wave infections.

“There were reports of serious health complications and a greater number of deaths in the second attack. In this backdrop, the future socio-economic recovery of any State or Country or a community would depend solely on how best they would take post-Covid management steps.

A weekly audit of the status of infections would give an idea to effectively counter the epidemic.

The Government should tell facts and stand by the people through the virus threat,” he said.

“The governments should rescue the helpless sections of society from this humanitarian crisis.

As a responsible party, the TDP conducted four webinars to spread awareness. The www.apfightscorona.com started by the TDP was the first of its kind platform to highlight the plight of people who lost their jobs and incomes due to COVID-19,” he said.

According to Andhra Pradesh health department, there are 73,6,824 confirmed cases in the state included 48,661 active cases, 68,2035 discharged and 6,182 deceased.