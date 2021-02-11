COVID-19: Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including India

According to Johns Hopkins University, Saudi Arabia has so far recorded over 371,356 COVID-19 cases and 6,415 deaths.

Riyadh: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended entry of people from 20 countries, including India, informed Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Thursday.

In a tweet, India in Saudi Arabia posted its advisory saying, “Kingdom of Saudi Arabia vide its circular dated 2nd February 2021 have temporarily suspended entry into the Kingdom for passengers coming from the following 19 countries, in addition to India.”

The countries which have been included in the suspension are India, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States of America, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, and Japan.

