Covid-19: Telangana records 1,267 new cases and four fatalities

Published: 2:09 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,267 new Covid-19 infections and four fatalities on Monday taking the overall toll to 1,385 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,52,455. As on Sunday, there were 18,581 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 1,831 persons recovered on Monday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,32,489 with a recovery rate of 92.09 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 92.60 per cent.

Between Sunday and Monday, 42,490 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 576 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 46,84,766 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,52,455 have tested positive and 2,32,489 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included six from Adilabad, 85 from Bhadradri, 201 from areas under GHMC, 23 from Jagtiyal, 17 from Jangaon, 15 from Bhupalpally, five from Gadwal, 23 from Kamareddy, 53 from Karimnagar, 62 from Khammam, 10 from Asifabad, 23 from Mahabubnagar, 15 from Mahabubabad, 32 from Mancherial, 21 from Medak, 109 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 23 from Mulugu, 32 from Nagarkurnool, 89 from Nalgonda, three from Narayanpet, 18 from Nirmal, 40 from Nizamabad, 30 from Pedapalli, 23 from Siricilla, 104 Rangareddy, 20 from Sangareddy, 27 from Siddipet, 42 from Suryapet, 16 from Vikarabad, 17 from Wanaparthy, 14 from Warangal Rural, 45 from Warangal Urban and 24 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

