Covid-19: Telangana records 609 new infections and three fatalities

A total of 873 persons recovered on Wednesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,61,028 with a recovery rate of 96.14 per cent.

By | Published: 2:15 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 609 new Covid-19 infections and three fatalities on Wednesday taking the overall toll to 1,465 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,71,492. As on Wednesday, there were 8,999 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 873 persons recovered on Wednesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,61,028 with a recovery rate of 96.14 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 94.1 per cent.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 53,686 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 676 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 56,05,306 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,71,492 have tested positive and 2,61,028 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included 14 from Adilabad, 24 from Bhadradri, 114 from areas under GHMC, 15 from Jagtiyal, 14 from Jangaon, seven from Bhupalpally, one from Gadwal, 10 from Kamareddy, 22 from Karimnagar, 24 from Khammam, five from Asifabad, nine from Mahabubnagar, 13 from Mahabubabad, 12 from Mancherial, nine from Medak, 45 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 19 from Mulugu, 11 from Nagarkurnool, 23 from Nalgonda, eight from Nirmal, 10 from Nizamabad, 15 each from Pedapalli and Siricilla, 48 from Rangareddy, 12 from Sangareddy, 14 from Siddipet, 19 from Suryapet, 14 from Vikarabad, eight from Wanaparthy, 12 from Warangal Rural, 29 from Warangal Urban and 14 from Yadadri.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .