Covid-19: Telangana registers 146 new cases on Thursday

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 146 new Covid-19 infections with no fatalities on Wednesday. The cumulative number fatalities have remained at 1,613 while the total number of positive cases is 2,96,134. As on Wednesday, there were 1,825 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 118 persons recovered on Wednesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,92,696 with a recovery rate of 98.84 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 97 per cent.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 29,755 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 640 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 82,13,768 Covid tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,96,134 have tested positive and 2,92,696 persons have recovered.

The positive cases reported from the districts included four from Adilabad, three from Bhadradri, 25 from areas under GHMC, five from Jagtiyal, three each from Jangaon and Bhupalpally, ten from Karimnagar, three from Khammam, one from Asifabad, five from Mahabubnagar, two from Mahabubabad, five from Mancherial, three from Medak, nine from Medchal Malkajgiri, one from Mulugu, four from Nagarkurnool, seven from Nalgonda, two from Nirmal, six from Nizamabad, four from Peddapally, three from Siricilla, 11 from Rangareddy, five from Sangareddy, four from Siddipet, two from Suryapet, three from Vikarabad, two from Warangal Urban, seven from Warangal Rural and four from Yadadri.

