Covid spike: Second wave catches residents off guard

Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The second wave of Covid-19 has come unannounced to our doors and is catching people off guard, with the number of cases rising rapidly. Taking every precaution to ensure the safety of residents, various housing societies, orphanages and old age homes are closing their gates for visitors again.

M Ravinder, an association member of Vista Home near ECIL, said while they had not initiated any restrictions as yet, the colony association was all prepared. “We are planning to reinstall the measures we took last year. The temperature of all visitors will be checked and sanitisation of the entire colony will be taken up frequently. These practices were stopped in December but looking at the situation, we are planning to implement the measures again,” he said.

Isidore Phillips, director of Divya Disha, an orphanage that is currently home to 27 boys and 24 girls, said during the first wave of the pandemic, the home was practically sealed for outsiders. Sharing the precautionary measures they took, he said, “We ensured the kids practised social distancing and they were not allowed outside the premises. Also, a doctor visited the centre every week and we also got the building sanitised regularly.”

Seniors have been the worst affected during the pandemic, and hence it becomes more important for old age homes to take precautions against the virus. Smiles, an old age home in Medchal, is not taking any chances with the seniors’ health.

Lakshmi Prasad Gowra, a trustee of Smiles, said the safety of all residents was being ensured. “Smiles can accommodate about 200 people, however at the moment, we have only 50 residents living with us. Just like last year, we have already stopped visitors from coming inside the premises. Only the doctors come for a regular visit. We have one driver who goes out once a month for all groceries and medicines. All other plans including organising entertainment events for the residents have been dropped for now,” he said.

