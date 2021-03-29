Covid surge: No fisticuffs this Holi in Nizamabad

Every year on the occasion of the Holi, the villagers conduct fisticuffs on grand scale and thousands participate in these celebrations

Nizamabad: For the first time in eighty years, the fisticuffs celebrations in Hunsa village of Nizamabad district have been cancelled due to Covid surge in the State.

Every year on the occasion of the Holi, the villagers conduct fisticuffs on grand scale and thousands participate in these celebrations. But this year due to the Covid surge, the festival has been cancelled.

Local residents believe these celebrations are auspicious to their village and bring riches to the residents. Police, medical and health officials requested the villagers to cancel the celebrations and co-operate with them in preventing Covid-19 surge in the State.

