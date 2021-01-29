Covid: Telangana among best in saving lives

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 containment strategies adopted by Telangana have drawn praise in the Economic Survey-2020-21.

The survey said Telangana is among three States, including Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, which have saved most lives during the pandemic.

It also ranked Telangana among the best in the management of positive cases along with UP, Gujarat and Bihar.

