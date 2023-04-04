CPI asks Modi to sack Dharmendra Pradhan for failing to fill up vacancies

Altogether 6,028 faculty posts in central universities, 4526 in IITs, 496 in IIMs were lying vacant apart from thousands of non-teaching staff kept vacant, said K Narayana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:48 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from the Cabinet for his irresponsible behavior and for failing to fill up vacancies in Central Universities and other institutes.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, CPI National Secretary K Narayana said Pradhan was fueling regional differences among people in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha borders by giving slogans like ‘Andhras go back’.

The problem of people of 20 villages bordering Andhra and Odisha was yet to be solved. On the contrary, the Union Minister was trying to create tensions.

“Hence, Dharmendra Pradhan should be dismissed from the Union Cabinet,” demanded Narayana.

Further, there are 45 central universities, 23 IITs and 20 IIMs in the country. According to reliable sources, in these prestigious Institutions, nearly 11,050 faculty posts were lying vacant, he said.

Altogether 6,028 faculty posts in central universities, 4526 in IITs, 496 in IIMs were lying vacant apart from thousands of non-teaching staff kept vacant. These vacant posts were arising out of retirements, resignations and additional requirements due to enhanced strength, he said.

Already throughout India, brain drain was in full swing and several gems of the country in their respective fields were joining as professors in many prestigious universities like Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge etc.. Indians who completed M.Phil were going abroad in search of jobs in the USA, UK, Australia, Germany and many European countries. They are proving their metal in those countries. A developing country like India, needs many brilliant professors, who can prepare many administrators with technical know-how and in the field of business administration as well, he explained.

Approximately, Rs 4135.85 crores spent on 22 IIITs and Rs 463 crore on 19 IIMs in 2015-16. Apart from this, the government spent Rs 5621.37 crore on 40 central universities. By spending huge amounts on students in turn they were serving other nations, as the Union Government could not accommodate, resulting in brain drain.

“We should concentrate on permanently filling up faculty vacancies from time to time in order to put brakes on brain drain,” said Narayana.