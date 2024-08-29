CPI demands compensation to families of dengue victims in Khammam

CPI state secretariat member B Hemanth Rao complained that poor and middle class families were not able to get treatment in private hospitals by spending huge amounts and were losing their lives due to lack of proper treatment in government hospitals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 07:50 PM

CPI leader B Hemanth Rao speaking at a meeting in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: CPI state secretariat member B Hemanth Rao stressed on the need of revamping the health department in erstwhile Khammam district as the government hospitals failed to provide medical services to the public.

Speaking at a meeting at the party office here on Thursday he complained that poor and middle class families were not able to get treatment in private hospitals by spending huge amounts and were losing their lives due to lack of proper treatment in government hospitals. He wanted medical camps set up in all villages.

Every house has a patient suffering from viral fever, chikungunya or dengue. Around 50 persons have died of dengue in Khammam district alone. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh should be announced for the families of those who died due to dengue, Hemanth Rao demanded.

The stock register related to the government hospitals should be disclosed if necessary as there were allegations of non-supply of medicines in the government hospitals. Some of the staff lacked commitment to the profession and were careless in attending duties, he noted.

Meanwhile, the DM&HO Dr. V Subba Rao in a statement directed private hospitals not to diagnose dengue with rapid fever test kits but to send patient’s samples to Government General Hospital for enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) test. Only a few hospitals have been sending samples to the district hospital to confirm dengue while some hospitals were creating panic among patients by diagnosing dengue without following due procedure. Serious action would be taken against such hospitals, he warned.