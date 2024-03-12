Cracks in BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana; Independent MLAs extend support to CM Khattar

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held sometime between April and May this year.

12 March 2024

Chandigarh: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, cracks have appeared in the ruling coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana. Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat on Tuesday claimed that the alliance is at break point but some independent MLAs who support the ML Khattar government will ensure its survival.

“I met the Chief Minister yesterday. We have already extended our support to CM Manohar Lal-led government. We also discussed the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. I got the impression that the process of breaking the alliance with JJP has already started,” Haryana Independent MLA Nayan Rawat said on Tuesday after his meeting with the Chief Minister Nayan Pal Rawat was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Prithla in the 2019 Haryana Legislative Assembly election as a member and Independent candidate.

Another independent MLA Dharampal Gonder said that the independent MLA were supporting the BJP led government.

Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda claimed that the alliance between the BJP and the JJP was at break point but the BJP can win all 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state on its own. He also said that there would be another meeting with the Chief Minister after which future course of action will be determined.

In the 90 member Haryana Assembly the BJP has 41 MLAs, it also enjoys the support of 5 independent MLAs and the HLP MLA Gopal Kanda.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) called a meeting in Delhi and the discussion will be held at the residence of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Sources also say that the Haryana Deputy Chief Minister returned the government carcade, a sign that the alliance was at break point.

On March 10, Brijendra Singh, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Haryana’s Hisar joined the Congress after resigning from the ruling party.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all 10 parliamentary seats while JJP, which had contested the elections in alliance with AAP, could not put up a fight on 7 seats it contested.

