CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2024 inaugurated on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: Over 200 exhibitors displaying more than 800 projects ranging from affordable housing to ultra-luxury apartments, villas, open plots, commercial complexes etc., are part of the CREDAI Hyderabad property show which was inaugurated at Hitex here on Friday. The event is on till August 4.

The event which exclusively showcase RERA-registered projects from CREDAI member developers, ensuring transparency and trustworthiness for buyers was inaugurated by C Sekhar Reddy, Vice Chairman, IGBC National, G Ram Reddy, Secretary, CREDAI National, Ch Ramachandra Reddy, EC Member, CREDAI National. V. Rajashekhar Reddy, President, N. Jaideep Reddy, President-elect, B. Jagannath Rao, Secretary CREDAI Hyderabad along with other CREDAI leaders, were present.

Some of the leading financial institutions participate in the property show offering the best schemes on home loans for prospective buyers, a press release said. Following this, the next two property shows will take place from August 9 to 11 at Shree Conventions, Kompally, and from August 23 to 25 at Nagole Metro Station.

Two reports on the trends and outlook on the real estate sector by CBRE and CRE Matrix were also unveiled at the CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2024.