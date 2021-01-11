Credai Telangana VP gets Indian Icon Award

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Mancherial: V Madhusudan Reddy, State vice president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) has been chosen for the Swamy Vivekananda Indian Icon Award-2021 for organising outstanding community services programmes during the lockdown. The award was constituted by Viswaguru World Records of Hyderabad. Madhusudan Reddy was selected for the award in recognition of his service to the needy at the time of the lockdown. He distributed groceries to hundreds of migrant laborers belonging to various States settled in Mancherial by spending money from his pocket. He will receive the award at a programme to be held in Hyderabad in the last week of January.