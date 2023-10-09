Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill unavailable for Afghanistan clash

BCCI released an official statement to announce Gill's absence from the next game as he will remain in Chennai under the supervision of the medical team.

By PTI Updated On - 06:33 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed that talented opener Shubman Gill will stay in Chennai and will not travel with the squad for the Men in Blue’s next World Cup clash against Afghanistan.

“Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team,” BCCI said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Gill was likely to travel with the squad, but miss the game against Afghanistan in Delhi. But the BCCI has now made it clear that the opening batsman will stay back in Chennai under the supervision of the medical team.

In Shubman Gill’s absence, India is likely to stick with the same playing XI that they named in the World Cup campaign opener against Australia.

Ishan Kishan will be the most viable option to open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. India will face Afghanistan in their second WC clash on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India opened their campaign with a 6-wicket victory against the Baggy Greens on Sunday. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli came to the rescue after India stumbled thrice in the first 10 overs.