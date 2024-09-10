Crops in over 10,000 acres damaged in Medak

Crops like maize, soybean, cotton, ginger and others on over 5,200 acres were damaged in Sangareddy district alone after primary estimation, while Siddipet recorded crop loss on 4,200 acres.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 11:26 PM

Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao is examining crop loss at Raghapur in Nyalkal mandal of Sangareddy district on Tuesday

Sangareddy: Crops in nearly 10,000 acres were damaged due to continuous rains in erstwhile Medak district. Farmers in Sangareddy and Siddipet suffered the most. Since farmers of Medak mostly cultivate paddy, the crop loss in Medak was put at a little over 500 acres.

Crops like maize, soybean, cotton, ginger and others on over 5,200 acres were damaged in Sangareddy district alone after primary estimation, while Siddipet recorded crop loss on 4,200 acres.

Agriculture extension officers have been carrying out groundlevel enumeration by visiting the fields. Sangareddy District Agriculture Officer K Shivaprasad said that they had already completed enumeration of 2,000 acres. He further said they aimed to complete the enumeration by September 12.

Shivaprasad is planning to visit Zaheerabad area to examine the intensity of crop loss on Wednesday. Since Zaheerabad and Narayankhed farmers mostly cultivate semi-arid crops, farmers from these two divisions suffered extensively. Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao examined the crop loss during his visit to the constituency on Tuesday.

Accusing the Congress government of ignoring the suffering of the farmers, the BRS MLA alleged that neither Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha nor any other Congress public representative visited the fields though the farmers were looking for support from the government.

He asked the Minister to visit the fields to understand the intensity of the crop loss. The BRS MLA demanded that the government release compensation immediately by carrying out an accurate enumeration of crop loss. District Marketing and Cooperative Society chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar and others accompanied him.