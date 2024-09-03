Crops in over 2, 100 acres damaged in erstwhile Medak

Crops in over 2,100 acres were damaged in erstwhile Medak due to heavy rains during the past four days. Siddipet district, which received the highest rainfall, witnessed the maximum damage.

Crops on 1,323 acres belonging to 884 farmers were damaged in the district while the crops in Sangareddy were damaged in 650 acres. In the Medak district, the crops were damaged on 166 acres while 223 houses were damaged partially. In Sangareddy, 27 houses were damaged partially due to continuous rains. Crops such as Soyabean, Maize, cotton vegetables, and other semi-arid crops were damaged by the incessant rains.

However, the paddy crop mostly benefitted the most. Agriculture Officer Medak M Govindu said that farmers were struggling to irrigate the paddy due to a lack of rains until August last week. With the recent rains, Govindu said all the water bodies were filled to the brim which would eventually improve the ground water table.

In Siddipet, 123 houses were damaged partially. The roads have been damaged at many places across the erstwhile Medak district. The bumpy roads and potholes were making life difficult for the road users. The electric poles have been uprooted at several places and the transformers were also damaged disrupting the power supply at several places.

However, the officials swung into action to restore the power supply within hours. Agriculture Officer Sangareddy, K Shiva Prasad suggested the farmers remove the water from semi-arid crops. He said that the stagnation of water in the semi-arid crops will result in stunted growth.