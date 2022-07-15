| Crown Consort Has The Edge In Bengaluru Feature

Crown Consort has the edge in Bengaluru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

By Racing Correspondent

Bengaluru: The Satish Narredu-trained Crown Consort holds an edge over others to win the RR Byramji Memorial Cup 1400 metres, terms for horses three year old, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Winmylove 1, Divine Ray 2, Belvedere 3

2. Konabos 1, Star Comet 2, Banksy 3

3. Capriati 1, Besuge 2, Splendido 3

4. Forseti 1, Imperial Blue 2, Lord Vader 3

5. Star Glory 1, Kensington Court 2, Lucky Chance 3

6. Crown Consort 1, Fortunatus 2, Yukan 3

7. Lauterbrunnen 1, Mark One 2, Mitsuro 3

8. Speed Seven 1, Sunshine Prince 2, Eco Friendly 3

9. Ansaldo 1, Limited Edition 2, Toronero 3

Day’s Best: Forseti.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.