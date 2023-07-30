CRPF safeguards pilgrims and facilitates secure passage for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: The troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety and providing safe passage and assistance to the pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra in Srinagar, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Srinagar North Range CRPF said that the CRPF deployed along the Amarnath Yatra route in Srinagar was essential in ensuring the safety and aid of the pilgrims in Srinagar.

“The CRPF plays a crucial role in providing safe passage and assistance to the pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra in Srinagar. The CRPF personnel are deployed along the Yatra route and in Srinagar to ensure the security and well-being of the pilgrims,” said the official.

The DIG stated that the CRPF regularly checks for threats, upholds the peace, and makes sure pilgrims can travel without incident in the yatra.

“The CRPF conducts regular security checks, maintains law and order, and facilitates the smooth movement of pilgrims during the yatra,” he said.

The official further added that the CRPF personnel work closely with the local authorities, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, to create a secure environment for the pilgrims and address any potential security threats.

The CRPF provides various assistance services to pilgrims in collaboration with other agencies. These services include medical camps, transportation facilities, communication networks, and emergency response teams, he said further.

Additionally, he said that the CRPF is prepared and trained to deal with any emergencies and, if necessary, offer prompt assistance to the pilgrims.

“The CRPF personnel are trained and equipped to handle any emergency situations and provide immediate help to the pilgrims if needed,” he said.

The presence and efforts of the CRPF contribute to the safe and successful completion of the Amarnath Yatra in Srinagar, ensuring a memorable and secure pilgrimage experience for the devotees, he added.

The DIG said, “CRPF’s presence and dedication help instil confidence among the pilgrims and ensure that they can undertake the yatra in a peaceful manner.” The efforts of the CRPF contribute to the overall success and safety of the pilgrimage, allowing thousands of devotees to visit the holy Amarnath shrine every year, stated the official.

The total number of devotees who undertook the pilgrimage this year’s Amarnath Yatra surpassed last year’s number.

A total of 9,150 devotees took darshan at the Amarnath Cave shrine on Thursday, taking the cumulative figure of devotees to 369,288.

This surpasses last year’s total of 365,721 devotees taking the Yatra.

Beyond the spiritual significance, the Yatra has also witnessed the arrival of distinguished personalities from various walks of life, renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal, and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.

The Amarnath Yatra-2023 has also witnessed a significant increase in the number of foreign pilgrims visiting the holy shrine. The pilgrimage’s allure extends beyond national boundaries, drawing people from all over the world to partake in this spiritually enriching experience.