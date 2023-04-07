KTR urges Amit Shah for CRPF exams in all official languages

KT Rama Rao urged union Home Minister Amit Shah to revise the CRPF recruitment notification to include all official languages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that Centre’s decision to conduct Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment examinations only in English and Hindi would be disadvantageous to job aspirants who are not acquainted with these two languages, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao urged union Home Minister Amit Shah to revise the CRPF recruitment notification to include Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other official languages.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Thursday issued a notification regarding recruitment for around 1.30 lakh posts of constables in the CRPF. As per the notification, the Computer Based Test will be conducted in English and Hindi only.

Rama Rao, in a letter to Shah on Friday, said the competitive exams were being held only in English and Hindi, which was a serious disadvantage to students who did not study in English medium or were not from Hindi-speaking States.

The National Recruitment Agency had decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test (NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations and conduct these in 12 Indian languages. However, this was not being implemented properly, including in the (CRPF) recruitment notification, he pointed out.

Conducting competitive exams only in Hindi goes against the spirit of the constitution as there are several official languages in India, Rama Rao said, adding that the CRPF notification denies people the right to equal opportunities guaranteed by the constitution.

He recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on November 18, 2020 had written to the Centre urging it to hold all competitive exams to union government jobs in regional languages.

He appealed to Shah to revise the CRPF notification so that crores of youth studying in regional languages would get equal opportunities without any discrimination or inequality.