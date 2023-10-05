Crude oil futures decline on low demand

New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Thursday declined 0.2 per cent to Rs 7,050 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for October delivery fell Rs 14 or 0.2 per cent to Rs 7,050 per barrel with a business volume of 11,845 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.05 per cent lower at USD 84.18 per barrel, while Brent crude declined 0.06 per cent to USD 85.76 per barrel in New York.