Current affairs for TSPSC exams: Understanding species and overall environment

Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on subject-specific approach to current affairs for TSPSC exams.

Species

Newly discovered species – the location where it is discovered and its importance

Species on the brink of extinction – the reason for extinction; category it is placed in the IUCN list and the schedule it is placed under the Wildlife Protection Act; places where the species are found and their importance in the ecosystem.

Question

Read the following statements regarding Monoceromyiaflavoscutata.

1. It is a new species recently discovered in India and is classified as new type Syrphid flies.

2. It was discovered in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu

3. As these bees or flies help in pollination and their larvae control the pest population, they are the best friends of farmers.

Which of the above statement(s) is/are true?

A. 1 and 2

B. 2 and 3

C. 1 and 3

D. 1, 2 and 3

Answer: D

Environment sites – such as Biosphere reserves, National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Tiger Reserves and bird sanctuaries that have been recently declared so – their location and physical features such as rivers flowing across the site, wildlife found there and so on

Question

DihingPatkai and Raimona have been declared as National Parks in 2021. They are located in which of the following state/s?

A. Nagaland

B. Assam and Nagaland

C. Assam

D. Assam and Manipur

Answer: C

Terms – all-important terms explaining the concepts in environment, in news

Question

Consider the following statements

Statement I – Eco bridges are links in habitat that connect two larger wildlife zones.

Statement II – Eco bridges are usually constructed in elephant corridors to help them cross manmade barriers like road/railway construction.

Choose the correct code.

A. Statement I is true; Statement II is false

B. Statement I is false; Statement II is true

C. Both statements I and II are true

D. Both statements I and II are false

Answer: C

Census

Note: The Indian State of Forest Report 2021, an assessment of India’s forest and tree cover, published every two years by the Forest Survey of India under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change was recently released. The highlights of this report are extremely important for all the competitive examinations to be held this year. Special focus should be laid on the highlights related to Telangana State including the following details:

• Telangana is ranked second in the country in terms of increase in forest cover with 632 sq km.

• The forest area recorded in Telangana stands at 26,969 square kilometres, which is 24.05% of the total geographical area of the State.

• Hyderabad topped the list of ‘Forest Covers in Major Mega Cities’ in terms of decadal increase. Hyderabad’s total forest cover went up from 33.15 sq km from 2011 to 81.81 sq km in 2021, a 147 per cent increase, and it was largely seen in the open forests, shrubs and moderate forest cover.

To be continued…

By Shikara Academy

