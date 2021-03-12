Curtain falls on Telangana graduates MLC poll campaign

Officials making elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of polls to two graduates’ constituencies on Sunday

By | Published: 11:06 pm 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: With the high-pitched campaign for the MLC elections coming to an end on Friday, officials have begun making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls to two graduates’ constituencies on Sunday. As many as 10,36,565 graduates including 3,67,808 women will exercise their franchise at 1,530 polling stations in the two constituencies – Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda from 8 am to 4 pm.

The candidates left no stone unturned in garnering support from voters, meeting groups of people during morning walk in parks and organising interactive sessions with different sections of society. Much before the election notification was issued, the TRS had started its campaign. The party leaders conducted meetings with voters explaining to them in detail the various development works carried out in the State.

The voters will go through a different experience during the elections with officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) using two-and-a-half feet high jumbo ballot boxes along with jumbo ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) since a large number of contestants are in the fray in both the constituencies.

While 93 contestants are in the fray for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates’ constituency, the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituency attracted 71 contestants. The two constituencies will have 799 and 731 polling stations respectively.

Officials said the jumbo ballot boxes were used in 1996 and 2010. The boxes have been transported to the polling stations from the distribution centres. At a video conference conducted with officials here on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel said the poll arrangements should be made with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

“We have also arranged web-casting in sensitive polling stations in the two constituencies,” he said, adding that so far, the ECI had received 40 complaints. Seeking the cooperation of the contestants, Goel said proper security arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the elections. Owing to the pandemic, everyone should take safety measures, he advised. The counting of votes will be held on March 17.

Make your vote count!

Poll date: March 14

Timing: 8 am to 4 pm

Counting of votes: March 17

Electors’ status

Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates constituency

Total voters: 5,31,268

Male: 3,36,256

Female: 1,94,944

Polling stations: 799

Total contestants: 93

Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituency

Total voters: 5,05,565

Male: 3,32,634

Female: 1,72,864

Polling stations: 731

Total contestants: 71

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .