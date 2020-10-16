Customise your Royal Enfield via app

The global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250 cc-750 cc) on Friday announced the roll-out of a first-of-its-kind motorcycle personalisation service called Royal Enfield Make-It-Yours (MiY).

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:01 pm

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield motorcycle enthusiasts are now being given an opportunity to customise and personalise their bikes according to their needs and as a means of self-expression. The global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250 cc-750 cc) on Friday announced the roll-out of a first-of-its-kind motorcycle personalisation service called Royal Enfield Make-It-Yours (MiY). With this new initiative, consumers can now choose to personalise and accessorise their motorcycles, right at the time of purchase, and truly make their own.

Enabled via an app-based, 3D configurator, MiY will allow consumers access to thousands of possible combinations in personalisation options with choice of colourways, trims, and graphics, as well as genuine motorcycle accessories, right at the time of motorcycle booking. Once customers place the booking via the app, they will also get visibility of the delivery timeline of their motorcycle.

MiY and the 3D configurator solution will first debut on Royal Enfield’s the Interceptor 650 and the sporty the Continental GT 650. With MiY, customers now stand to benefit from factory-tested, trustworthy and genuine motorcycle accessories that come with a two-year warranty.

Vinod K. Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield understands this journey of self-expression, and has developed a seamless digital solution to enable this expression. With MiY, customers will have a ‘little bit of them’ built into the motorcycle and depending on the level of personalisation, motorcycles will be custom-made as per consumer specifications, within 24 to 48 hours, at our manufacturing plant in Chennai. We will be rolling out MiY for all our motorcycles, across all our stores in the country in a phased manner. All new motorcycle models from Royal Enfield, from here on, will come with the MiY feature”.

