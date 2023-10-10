CWC 2023: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs

By PTI Published Date - 07:26 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

England's Reece Topley (R) and Chris Woakes celebrate their teams victory in the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between England and Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 10, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Dharamsala: Defending champions England returned to winning ways with a 137-run win over Bangladesh in their second World Cup game here on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Dawid Malan hit a superb 140, while Jonny Bairstow (52) and Joe Root (82) slammed half-centuries to power England to a formidable 364 for 9.

In reply, Bangladesh folded up for 227 in 48.2 overs with Litton Das (76) and Mushfiqur Rahim (51) doing bulk of the scoring.

Reece Topley (4/43) claimed four wickets, while Chris Woakes (2/49) snapped two.

Earlier, Malan and Root added 151 for the second wicket after the former and Bairstow (52 off 59 balls, 8x4s) had put on 115 runs for the opening wicket.

Mahedi Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with figures of 8-0-71-4, while left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam claimed three wickets.

Brief scores:

England 364/9 in 50 overs (Jonny Bairstow 52, Dawid Malan 140, Joe Root 82; Shoriful Islam 3/75, Mahedi Hasan 4/71).

Bangladesh: 227 all out in 48.2 overs (Litton Das 76, Mushfiqur Rahim 51; Reece Topley 4/43).