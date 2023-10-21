CWC 2023: Klaasen’s sparkling ton helps South Africa post 399/7 against England

By PTI Updated On - 06:22 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and England in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)

Mumbai: Heinrich Klaasen’s sparkling hundred helped South Africa overcome previous game’s batting debacle against the Netherlands as they posted a mammoth 399 for 7 against England in a World Cup game here on Saturday.

Klaasen (109 off 67 balls) provided the final flourish with Marco Jansen (75 not out off 42 balls) after Reeza Hendricks (85 off 75 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (60 off 61 balls) laid the platform with a 121-run second wicket stand.

Klaasen hit 12 fours and four sixes and added 151 runs with Jansen in 12.4 overs, who had three fours and six sixes to his credit.

For England, Reece Topley was the most successful bowler with figures of 3 for 88 while Adil Rashid picked 2 for 61 in 10 overs.

Brief Scores: South Africa 399/7 in 50 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 109, Reeza Hendricks 85, Marco Jansen 75 not out, Reece Topley 3/88) vs England.

