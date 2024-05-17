Carcass of sloth bear found in Asifabad

The cause of the bear's death was yet to be ascertained.

17 May 2024

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Carcass of a sloth bear, with injuries on the body, was found in the forests of Agarguda village in Penchikalpet mandal on Friday. The cause of the bear’s death was yet to be ascertained.

Penchikalpet Forest Range Officer Sudhakar said that the traces of injuries were spotted on different parts of the carcass. He stated that samples were sent to a forensic lab for ascertaining the exact cause of the death of the bear. An investigation is on.

Officials said that they were focusing on angles such as poisoning and electrocution by poachers. They also suspected that someone could have killed the animal when it attacked him or her. There were chances that the bear might have died after consuming crops on which some toxic pesticide was sprayed.