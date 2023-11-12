CWC 2023: Shreyas Iyer, Rahul power India to 410/4 against Netherlands

Iyer (128 not out off 94 balls) slammed a career-best ODI ton, while KL Rahul (102 off 64 balls) hit the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian as the duo added 208 runs off 128 balls

By PTI Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 12 November 23

India's batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Bengaluru: Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul struck magnificent centuries as India produced a solid batting display to post a mammoth 410 for four against the Netherlands in their final league match of the World Cup here on Sunday.

Iyer (128 not out off 94 balls) slammed a career-best ODI ton, while KL Rahul (102 off 64 balls) hit the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian as the duo added 208 runs off 128 balls.

Rohit Sharma (61), Virat Kohli (51) and Shubman Gill (51) also scored sizzling fifties after India opted to bat.

For the Dutch, Bas de Leede (2/82), Paul van Meekeren (1/90) and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) shared the wickets.

Brief Score:

India: 410 for 4 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 128 not out, KL Rahul 102; Bas de Leede 2/82).