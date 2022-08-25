Cyber criminals create fake Instagram account of Sircilla SP

Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde

Rajanna Sircilla: A fake Instagram account of Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde was created by cyber criminals.

Fraudsters have created fake Instagram account along with the profile picture of the SP and were sending messages to his Instagram friends seeking hand loans since Thursday morning.

Rahul Hegde, in a statement released here on Thursday, said that he came to know that some of his Instagram friends got messages from the fake instagram account created along with his profile photo. He advised officials, public representatives, and the public not to respond to messages and bring the issue to his notice if they got messages.