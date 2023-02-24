Cyber fraudsters cheat retired Army official in Hyderabad

Scammers recently trapped three people from the city and in just four days had duped them to the tune of Rs.1.4 crore

24 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters are using the popular networking app – Telegram to cheat people and siphon money from them.

Scammers recently trapped three people from the city and in just four days had duped them to the tune of Rs.1.4 crore, with the latest victim being a retired Indian Army officer.

The retired official had received a message on his Telegram app luring him of huge commission in lakhs of rupees for just clicking on the advertisements on YouTube application.

For carrying out transactions and transferring commission amounts, they allegedly asked for his bank account, which he provided. Within minutes after receiving bank account details, the scammers withdrew about Rs.20 lakh from the account.

Cybercrime police said the cheaters are trapping users by keeping pictures of young women and girls as the display picture on their Telegram app accounts.

It was also observed that the cheats were concealing their mobile phone number using the phone number hide option available on Telegram. Once they receive the money, these fraudsters delete the Telegram account and go absconding.