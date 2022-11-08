Cyber Talk: Oversharing can lead to cyberstalking

Never share your personal or sensitive information with strangers on social media platforms.

Social media is treated as a very powerful means of freedom of speech and expression. It has become a voice for the voiceless. From the other side, it is also a place for sexist, racist, homophobic and other violent behaviours that affect the victims adversely.

Cyberstalking is the repeated tracking of an individual by using electronic modes, i.e., social media platforms like making unwanted phone calls, leaving unwanted messages, spying or monitoring an individual’s social media activities, posting or threatening to post unwanted information on the internet, etc. Cyberstalking leads to emotional distress and can also cause bodily harm to a victim.

Types of cyberstalking are (a) Fake profiles are created or existing ones are copied on social media to approach and abuse the victims. (b) Monitoring check-ins: Closely watching the activities of the victim on social media to gauge the behavioural patterns. (c) Spying via Google Maps and Google Street View from posts of victims on social media to find the location. (d) Hijacking webcam: By introducing malware-infected files into the victim’s computer and hijack their webcams. (e) Tracking location with geotags: Pictures are mostly geotagged with the time and location of the picture in the metadata format. This makes the job easier for the stalker to access the information of the victim.

How to avoid cyberstalking?



* Enter your bio information with care on social platforms.

* Enable permissions for tagging only known or real persons whom you know.

* Avoid using your real name; we suggest you use a gender-neutral screen name for all your social media accounts.

* Always log out of social media accounts when not in use, even if it is your private system.

* Share private information with friends over a private message rather than a public post.

* Avoid using public or shared computers or smartphones for accessing your social media.

* Beware of apps that want to access or track your activities on other apps.

* Never respond to calls or emails that ask for personal information, unless it is from a real or verified contact.

* Do a Google reverse image search against the online contact trying to connect with you or converse with you.

* If a new contact is trying to connect and converse, we suggest you do a video chat on messenger instead of a voice chat.

Social media safety tips

* When accessing websites, use only HTTPS:// (with padlock icon).

* Use a complex password with a capital letter and special characters. Also, It is safe to set up two-step verification for all logins (2FA).

* Don’t enable your GPS location while viewing or uploading images to avoid finding your location details.

* To avoid malicious attacks when clicking on short links, un-shorten the link and check if it’s a phishing link.

* Use only end-to-end encryption messengers.

* Never leave your webcam plugged in, alternatively use a ‘bindi’ to cover the webcam when not in use.

* Connect with real and known people only. There will always be a hidden security threat with unknown people (Alternatively, you may choose to lock your profiles. Using privacy settings)

* Set privacy parameters for all your social media, messenger and email applications.

* Secure your smartphones, laptops and any other gadgets with anti-virus and anti-malware software

* Never share sensitive information on social media platforms (i.e., financial, login credentials and personal information) as this leads to the compromise of your identity.

* Manage the consent the same way both online and offline. (i.e., expressions and thoughts)

* Never access public Wi-Fi unless and until you are sure that it’s a secured network. There is a scope of third person entering into the network to grab your important information if any.

* Download apps only from reputable sources (such as Google Play or the Apple App Store) to operate in a secure way.

Reporting abuse on social platforms

What to do if you are abused or harassed

* If you think someone is cyberstalking (tracking you online) through spyware, don’t use that smartphone; instead, borrow a family member’s phone for further communication.

* Get your smartphone checked by a security professional for spyware or other signs of compromised accounts.

* Keep a copy of the abuse that has been made on social platforms.

* Immediately change the passwords of all your social and email accounts.

* Set your privacy settings to block the person and then report the abuse to the network (check the above links).

* If the issue is not resolved, immediately report it on the national cybercrime portal, https://www.cybercrime.gov.in/, file a complaint or reach out to the national toll-free number, 1930.