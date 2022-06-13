Cyber thugs dupe bank manager, College advisor in Lucknow

By IANS Published: Published Date - 09:12 AM, Mon - 13 June 22

Lucknow: Cyber thugs have duped the manager of a nationalised bank and an adviser of a private dental college in the state capital.

A woman bank manager Snehlata Singh has informed the Hazratganj police that some unidentified miscreants withdrew Rs 50,000 from her account between June 1 and 6.

“I got to know about the illegal withdrawal of the money on June 6. These transactions have not been done by me,” she said in her complaint.

She said that she did not get any OTP for these transactions nor did she get any email.

“I dialled the customer care service but they did not pick the call and I had to report the matter to the bank through e-mail,” she said.

In the other case, Hanuman Singh of Indira Nagar, informed SGPGI police that he has an account with a private bank’s branch on the premises of the dental college where he works as an advisor.

Singh said he got a message on June 8 regarding his pending electricity bill on his phone and later got a call.

“The caller told me that my electricity connection would be disconnected if I did not pay the bill. He asked me to pay the bill online and asked me to share the OTP. A little later, I got messages of deduction of Rs 48,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 24,000 from my account,” he said