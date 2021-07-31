Cyberabad Police invite entries for Short Film Festival

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police, Cyberabad Traffic Police and SCSC (Society for Cyberabad Security Council) have invited entries for the 3rd Short Film Contest. The theme of the contest, being organised in collaboration with START Help Foundation, is “Road Safety and Us”.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the prize money for top three winners will be Rs.50,000, 30,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively. The length of the video must be anywhere between 60 to 120 seconds including the credit lines. Videos can be made in any of the three languages—Telugu, Hindi or English. The dialogues if any must have English titles, irrespective of the language of the film

The participants can submit the compressed video as an entry, but once the entry wins the prize, the film of the highest quality must be provided, in the aspect ratio of 1920×1080. The last date to submit the entries along with the indemnity form is August 31.

To participate and seek more information, those interested can contact Keshav Bhandari on Ph.9177283831 or email: [email protected]

