Cyberabad Police to issue notices to BJP candidate

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police will be issuing notices to Bhartiya Janata Party candidate for Dubbak Assembly constituency Raghunandan Rao over the seizure of Rs. 40 lakh unaccounted cash during vehicle checking at Shamirpet on Monday night.

The Shamirpet police along with the Cyberabad Special Operations Team had caught four persons who were transporting the unaccounted cash in two vehicles at Outer Ring Road on Monday night. The four persons are identified as Srinivas Babu, B Anjaneyulu, P Suresh and Mohd Majid, all residents of Gudimalkapur.

“During questioning the four persons said they were transporting the cash from the city to Siddipet on instructions of R Santosh Goud who is personal assistant of BJP candidate from Dubbak Raghunandan Rao,” said PV Padmaja, DCP Balanagar.

She said that the police will be issuing notices to Raghunandan Rao and Santosh Goud asking them to appear before the police following registration of a case at Shamirpet police station. The four persons had reportedly confessed to the police that the amount was meant to influence the voters during Dubbak assembly constituency bypoll.

The police are also investigating the source of the money as the four persons who were arrested on Tuesday in the case told they had taken the money from some persons in Patancheruvu.

The Call Details Record (CDR) of the arrested persons revealed that they were in touch with Santosh Goud and about 20 phone calls were made between them. A special police team was constituted to probe the case in detailed.

