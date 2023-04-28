Cyclists happy with progress on bicycle track work in Hyderabad

Cycling enthusiasts are expressing their happiness over the progress made so far and are urging the government to come up with many such tracks in other areas of Hyderabad

By varun keval Published Date - 07:45 AM, Fri - 28 April 23

The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited officials plan to get the project completed and ready by mid-year. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The long wait for amateur cyclists and health enthusiasts in Hyderabad is coming to an end with the works related to the 3-lane, 4.5 meters wide and 23 km bicycle track along the ORR on Nanakramguda-TSPA (8.5 km) and Narsingi-Kollur (14.5 km) stretches are underway at a brisk pace.

The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) officials are planning to get the project completed and ready by mid-year. Cycling enthusiasts are expressing their happiness over the progress made so far and are urging the government to come up with many such tracks in other areas of Hyderabad.

Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, expressed his happiness over the progress of the project so far. “The project is being built with international standards and this is only the second such project in the world after South Korea. The 21-km stretch will have restrooms, CCTV cameras, parking facilities for bikes, cars, and bicycles, food courts, and rental stations,” said the avid cyclist.

When asked about some people cycling on the incompletely built track despite warnings from officials, the avid cyclist said “It is true that a few cyclists are heading out on the track only out of curiosity and enthusiasm. However, as suggested by the officials, the usage of the track must be avoided until its completion, and we will also advocate the same to other bicycle groups and clubs in Hyderabad.”

In addition to safeguarding bicyclists from rain, sun, and other harsh weather conditions, the solar roof track also separates cyclists from regular motor traffic, making them safer to commute to work by cycle (short and medium-distance trips) or ride bicycles as a leisure time activity.

Ravinder Nandanoori, the founder of the Hyderabad Cyclists Group, said “It’s a dream come true for all bicycle aficionados in Hyderabad as we have been waiting for such a track for many years. We want to transform Hyderabad into the capital city of cycling in India and are planning to come up with interesting cycling events once it gets completed.”

Ravinder also emphasized the importance of safety for women cyclists and suggested constant monitoring of their movements to make them feel safe and secure, particularly during the night times. The founder is also planning to tie up with HGCL to make bicycles available to the public on a rental basis