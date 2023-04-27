Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum timings extended

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Salar Jung Museum has announced that it will be extending its hours of operation during the summer season. The museum will remain open until 7 pm from May 1 to May 31, giving visitors an extra hour to explore the collection of art and artefacts on display. In addition to the extended hours, the museum will also keep the booking counter open until 6.15 pm to allow visitors to purchase tickets for entry.

The Salar Jung Museum is one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions, with a vast collection of art, manuscripts, and artefacts from around the world. The museum’s collection is spread over three buildings, and visitors can spend hours exploring the galleries and learning about the history and culture of different civilizations.

Apart from the extended hours, the museum is also hosting a Summer Art Camp-2023 for school children from May 1 to May 17. The art camp is part of the museum’s education activities and aims to provide children with an opportunity to learn about art and culture in a fun and interactive way. It is open to children aged between 8 and 15 years.

